Creighton girls no match for Wolfpack

ELGIN — The Wolfpack girls team ended 2024 with a double-digit victory over Creighton on Monday night, December 30.

Playing at St. Boniface Auditorium, EPPJ scored early and often to build a 31 to 14 lead in the first half.

Up by seven points early in the second quarter, sophomore Braelyn Martinsen got hot. She connected on back-to-back treys then added a two-pointer to give the Wolfpack a 27 to 14 lead. Baskets by Kate Furstenau and Mady Kurpgeweit closed out the first half to make the score 31 to 14.

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.