Cowboy Poet Bonnie Krogman Lassoes up the audience and new fans at her Elgin Performance

The Elgin Public Library, like many businesses, has had its fair share of roadblocks while dealing with covid restrictions over the past year. And because of the coronavirus pandemic, many of the activities that the library previously held during the year had to be halted.

But after a long, hard year, it seems that the Elgin Public Library is finally able to be back to business as normal. Starting off, they had several events planned throughout the month of May.

As a special treat, the library had a special guest come to our town. Bonnie Krogman, a “cowboy poet” from Wood, South Dakota performed at the Elgin Community Center over the noon hour on Thursday, May 20th.

Krogman’s stories are based off of experiences during 45 years of ranching with her late husband Kenny, who was also an avid storyteller. As frustrating and stressful as ranch life can be, she takes a humorous perspective of some of her life events – from being trampled by a cow, suffering heat stroke to many other adventures she and her husband had shared over the years.

The first poem she ever had written was about her father-in-law who was then dying of bone cancer. She explained how she had been walking and verses just popped into her mind and she felt the need to write them down. Ever since that first poem, she has pursued her writing, continuing to come up with new verses. “The last verse is usually the one that comes into my head first. And I am on the road a lot, and I write stuff on a scrap of an envelope or bottom of a Kleenex™ box or something because, just (as I) go along there will just be a phrase that comes to my mind and I build backwards.” To read the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.