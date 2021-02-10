County mobile food pantry announced date

The mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Neligh United Methodist Church as well as various other churches, individuals, and businesses in the area, will be dispersing food on Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 3-5 p.m. on the east side of the American Legion Club in Neligh.

According to organizer Jeanie Juracek, Cars will park on the west side of the Legion Club in the blocked off street.

Food Bank for the Heartland is now sending enough food for each family to receive two orders if they can use it.

Recipients may still pick up for one other family. That same agency has requested we collect the total number of households served as well as the ages of household members in the following groups: ages 0-18, ages 19-64, and age 65+, she said.

Volunteers will go car to car and collect that information from you. lt will still be held outside using a drive-up delivery where recipients will remain in their vehicles and volunteers will load the food for them.

The pantry will be held regardless of weather.