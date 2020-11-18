County COVID-19 cases have surpassed 280

The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to rise across the nine-county area covered by the NCDHD.

As of Monday, Nov. 16, there are 2,247 confirmed cases with 871 recoveries and 30 deaths in the district.

Holt County has the most number of cases with 491, Knox has 480 followed by Pierce has 411.

The total number of cases in Antelope County currently is now 282 with 112 recoveries and one death.

