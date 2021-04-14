County awards grant for Elgin’s ‘Evening at the Museum’

Support for the Antelope County Historical Society’s (ACHS) July event celebrating Elgin came in the form of a grant.

The Antelope County Commissioners approved a promotional grant for $350 to be used to promote “An Evening at the Museum” celebrating the rich history of Elgin.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. To be held one day before Independence Day, the three-hour event will capture Elgin’s past with historical presentations, displays and a 15 to 20-minute video presentation now being developed by Elgin Review Co-Publisher Lynell Morgan.