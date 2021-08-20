Council schedules special meeting on dog ordinance

It’s all about dogs.

Mayor Mike Schmitt and the Elgin City Council will hold a special meeting Monday night, Aug. 23.

City Clerk Kristin Childers said the special meeting will be to review and consider changes to the current dog ordinance (in particular prohibited dogs & dogs running at large paragraphs).

The issue was a hot topic at the August regular meeting as approximately 20 persons attended the meeting, many voicing concerns about the ordinance and the lack of apparent enforcement.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The meeting is open to the public.

