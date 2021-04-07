Council asked to support Elgin’s museum night

By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

Meeting Monday night, the Elgin City Council put their ‘stamp’ on a number of upcoming events.

Rick Schuchart, Elgin’s representative on the Antelope County Historical Society’s board of directors, shared information about an upcoming event which will feature the community of Elgin.

Scheduled for Saturday evening, July 3, an “Evening at the Museum” will celebrate all things Elgin.

“Now it’s Elgin’s turn,” Schuchardt said, saying the museum has had similar events for other communities in past years. “We’re looking for sponsorships to help promote the museum.”

Among the events planned for the event, to run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., will be historical presentations, displays from Elgin businesses as well as a 15 to 20-minute video being developed by Elgin Review Co-Publisher Lynell Morgan.

“We’re essentially promoting our town,” he said. The video will be featured at the museum and uploaded to Facebook and YouTube.

To help fund the event, the historical society is selling sustaining memberships which, for $100, will allow families to visit the museum free of charge for a year.

To get all the details about the city council meeting, turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.