County commissioners hear from concerned citizens

Believing the public trust in voting machines has been ‘shattered’ in other states, a group of local citizens want to see ballots cast in elections in Antelope County to be counted by hand.

Meeting Tuesday morning, August 9, the Antelope County Board of Commissioners saw the meeting room filled up with concerned citizens, many of them affiliated with an organization called ‘Antelope County Patriots (ACP).’

Before discussion ended, vice chairman Regina Krebs was presented with a resolution to eliminate machines and drop boxes and go to hand-counting all ballots. The resolution will be considered when the commissioners meet again on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

