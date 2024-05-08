Community Garage Sale to be May 31-June 1

The Elgin Chamber of Commerce/Community Club met last Wednesday to discuss May/June activities including the community-wide garage sales, the tractor pull and Vetch Days.

The garage sales will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 31st and June 1st. Individuals can set their times and days. They can contact the Elgin Review to be included on the printed and online map.

Date change for tractor pull

The tractor pull has been moved to Sunday, June 2. The location will remain in the same location as in the past several years, just off North Street, east of the Elgin City Park.