Commissioners to meet Tuesday, April 14

Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the Antelope County Board of Commissioners will be meeting for only one (1) meeting during the month of April.

County Clerk Lisa Payne announced Monday that the meeting will be on Tuesday, April 14, at 8 a.m., in the County Commissioner’s Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex located in Neligh.

The Commissioners will not meet on the April 7 as originally published.

The purpose is to limit exposure to the public.

The meeting will be open to the public.

An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes, according to Payne.

Agenda will be available on the Antelope County Website: https://antelopecounty.nebraska.gov/