The Elgin Rescue Service is nearing their goal for their new ambulance fund. With the help of many generous donors, the updated funds raised is $116,100.12. The Elgin Rescue Service goal is $150,000. If you wish to donate to the cause, checks may be made out to Elgin Rescue and dropped off or mailed: c/o Elgin City Hall, PO Box 240, Elgin, NE 68636.