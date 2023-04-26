Cold, wet weather costs EPPJ at Scotus

COLUMBUS — Wolfpack golfers put their skills on display Thursday, competing in the highly competitive Columbus Scotus Invite.

Conditions were challenging with below normal temperatures and gusty winds which forced all the golfers to focus on every shot.

Paiton Hoefer was the only Wolfpack golfer to break 100. He shot a 43 on the front nine, 47 on the back nine to finish with an 18-hole score of 90.

Other Wolfpack scores were Austin Good 53-49 102, Linus Borer 55-49 114, Kellan Hoefer 54-56 110 and Ethan Hinkle 57-58 115.

For more on this story and on the EPPJ golf team results at the Knaak Invite in Plainview, please see this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.