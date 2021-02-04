The Elgin Community Club Board of Directors on Wednesday set the date for the annual Vetch Days celebration.
The three-day event will be held Friday through Sunday, June 4-6. Among the many events will be the annual tractor pull on Saturday. Not finalized yet, the club is looking at having the Vetch Days parade on Sunday afternoon.
There will be no carnival.
Club announces dates for Vetch Days Celebration
