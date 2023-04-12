City to seek new water well

The process began in 2016 for the City of Elgin to get a new well with hopes that it would meet the needs of the community. It appears the process will begin again soon.

With the realization that the city’s newest well is only able to pump 175 gallons a minute, as stated by City Street Superintendent Donnie Poulsen, Jr., efforts have been initiated to begin looking for a site for a new city well. “We need a new well guys,” Poulsen told the council. Admitting that something needs to be done, Mayor Mike Schmitt said City Engineer John Zwingman needs to come and assess the situation.

In the mean time, Poulsen said he would be willing to get test samples from wells just outside the community to determine the quality of water at the respective locations. The main problem, he said, is to find good water. Arsenic levels in water here means the city must find a suitable location for a well where arsenic levels are within acceptable standards set forth by the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality (NDEQ).

In other action:

Community worship — Elgin Christian Community Church Pastor Jonathan Braden inquired to the possibility of utilizing part of the city park for a community worship event, which may be held sometime in September. He said he would like to minister to the community, possibly bring some other individuals to Elgin for the event.