City looking for maintenance, summer help

Meeting last week, the Elgin City Council was looking to take steps to be implemented in the coming months.

February is the month when council members begin to look at filling summer job openings.

The biggest position to fill will be the role held by Donnie Poulsen, Jr. Having held his position for many years, Poulsen previously announced his intentions to retire later this year.

Because of that, the council authorized City Clerk Kristin L. Childers to begin advertising the position. Applications will be accepted through the end of the month.

The council will then conduct interviews and ultimately hire a person in the coming months.

That’s just one position. The council also approved advertising for summer pool staff and lifeguards as well as a summer maintenance person. Applications will be accepted through the end of February.

In recent years, the city has found it difficult to find lifeguards for the Elgin City Swimming Pool.

Hopefully that won’t be the case this year.

The item which council members spent the most time on was one on which they took no action.

Mayor Mike Schmitt and council members voiced concerns about motorized scooters being operated inside the city limits.

“It’s becoming more and more of an issue,” Schmitt said, “I don’t know what we can do … I don’t understand why parents don’t know that kids have to be 16 and have a license/insurance.”

Councilman Leigh Kluthe said there’s language in a city ordinance which deals with the issue. “It’s up to the cops to enforce it,” he said.

City Clerk Kristin Childers said the city has a different ordinance for four-wheelers.

Although frustrated and concerned about the danger, the council (at Mike Dvorak’s suggestion) decided to leave the current ordinance as it is right now.

In other action:

New member — Connor Bentley was approved as the newest member of the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department on a 3-0 vote.

Absent from Monday night’s meeting was Dr. Jeremy Young.

No mosquitoes please — Complete Pest Elimination was approved to spray mosquitoes during the summer months at a cost of just over $3,200, the same fee as one year ago.

Needing attention — The city will be looking to get a price for repairs to the parking lot adjacent to the Elgin Public Library.

They will be seeking a price for 3-4 inches of asphalt for the lot, fully aware that concrete will be needed for the entrances.

Bids — The City will be seeking bids for one to two loads of armor coating to be applied to city streets later this year.