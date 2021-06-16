City Hall set to crackdown on dog problems

It may feel like the ‘dog days of Summer’ outside with temperatures soaring over 90 degrees, but inside City Hall right now it’s a different kind of dog days.

After meeting last week, Mayor Mike Schmitt and the Elgin City Council are determined to resolve several dog issues inside the city limits.

They have enlisted Antelope County Sheriff Bob Moore to assist in handling what the city attorney has deemed to be a potentially dangerous dog.

At issue is whether or how to follow the existing dog ordinance which prohibits certain types of dogs, and how to handle documentation which one dog owner claims to make it a certified trained service dog.

Believing the documentation is not legitimate, Schmitt told council members the dog owner needs to produce documentation which meets the city’s criteria. If that does not happen in the allotted time, then the dog will need to be taken. For the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Reviewl.