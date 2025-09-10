City Budget Hearing, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL
Proceedings
September 3, 2025
The Elgin City Council met for the 2025-2026 budget hearing on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 7:15 p.m., pursuant to published notice.
Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.
Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, and Leigh Kluthe. Jeremy Young was absent.
A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.
The following agenda item was discussed:
• 2025-2026 budget
Budget hearing adjourned at 7:22 p.m.
MIKE SCHMITT
Mayor
KRISTIN L. CHILDERS
City Clerk
PUBLISH: September 10, 2025
ZNEZ