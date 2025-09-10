City Budget Hearing, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

September 3, 2025

The Elgin City Council met for the 2025-2026 budget hearing on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 7:15 p.m., pursuant to published notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, and Leigh Kluthe. Jeremy Young was absent.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda item was discussed:

• 2025-2026 budget

Budget hearing adjourned at 7:22 p.m.

MIKE SCHMITT

Mayor

KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

City Clerk

PUBLISH: September 10, 2025

ZNEZ