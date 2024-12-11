Christmas spirit on display

Santa Claus made his first official visit to Elgin on Wednesday, December 4 as part of the annual observance of Elgin’s Hometown Christmas. Ambulance Captain Dean Schrage brought him to the front door of the Elgin Community Center where he was greeted by children and their parents. Nearly 200 children got the chance to spend a moment with Santa, sharing their wishes for presents on Christmas. The Elgin Review took snapshots of each child with Santa and those were posted on social media for parents to have and share. That evening, a Christmas Parade of Lights commenced down Second Avenue from Cedar Street up to North Street. Entries from Neligh, Elgin and Petersburg participated in the parade along with Elgin Volunteer Fire Department/Rescue. On a side note, Antelope County Sheriff Bob Moore briefly took into custody Mr. Grinch who attempted to stop the parade. He was later set free after Santa and Mrs. Claus presented him with a large gift. Hometown Christmas activities were sponsored by the Elgin Community Club/Chamber of Commerce.