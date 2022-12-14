Christmas concerts are on the calendar

This week marks the beginning of school Christmas programs in Elgin.

At Elgin Public School, the elementary Christmas concert will be held Thursday night, December 15, beginning at 7 p.m.

Next week, on Tuesday, December 20, the EPS junior/senior high Christmas concert will be held at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

Just blocks away, the Pope John/St. Boniface Christmas concert will be held at St. Boniface gym at 7 p.m.