Christa Uttecht,92

Christa G. Uttecht, 92, of Albion, NE, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center, Albion, NE.

Services will be held at a later date in Bella Vista, AR with inurnment at the Bella Vista Cemetery.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

