Cheryl (Benda) Harms, 77

Cheryl Jane (Benda) Harris was born in Alliance, NE on December 21, 1948. She passed away in Lakeside, CO on January 3, 2026.

Cheryl graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelors in Education degree in 1971.

She taught third grade at Elgin Public during the school year 1971-1972.

She married Edwin Harris in May 1972 in Hemingford, NE and they eventually made their home in Bridgeport, NE.

After the birth of their son, Eric, and the arrival of their daughter, Kayla, Cheryl devoted her life fulltime to her family, her community and her church.

Her memory lives on in her husband, her children, grandchildren, relatives and friends.