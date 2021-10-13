Chargers use big plays to down EPPJ 57 to 30

ELGIN — Like lightning bolts from the sky, the Riverside Chargers used the big play to defeated Elgin Public-Pope John 57 to 30 Friday night.

Carson Bloom scored four touchdowns to give the Chargers a victory in a district matchup which felt more like a playoff game.

The Wolfpack scored on their opening possession, driving 60 yards to paydirt. Quarterback Paiton Hoefer, tossing three touchdown passes in the game, got his first when he found senior Colton Wright for a 14-yard score. Jack Wemhoff added the two-point conversion and it seemed like the Wolfpack would have the upperhand in this battle of teams with winning records.

Then, the Chargers gave fans a taste of things to come when Tony Berger fielded the ensuring kickoff and sped through tacklers for a 75-yard touchdown. For the full story on all the Wolfpack football action, turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.