Charf, Eisenhauer chosen for all-star game

Rosters have been announced for the Northeast Nebraska 2024 All-Star Basketball games to be played May 31. Two members of the Wolfpack girls basketball team have been chosen to play in the game were Keyera Eisenhauer and Ashlynne Charf, Coach Randy Eisenhauer will be on the bench with Battle Creek’s Kobe Lade. Other members of the ‘Dark’ team are Tasha Eisenhauer, Norfolk; Josilyn Miller, Niobrara/Verdigre; Avery Yosten, Norfolk Catholic; Adyson Mlnarik, Summerland; Brooklyn Heineman, South Sioux City; Jordan Metzler and Daveigh Munter-McAfee; Wakefield; Kinslee Heimes, Wynot and Kendyl Delimont, Ainsworth.

Selected to the ‘Light’ team were Caitlin Guenther and Ellie Tramp, Crofton; Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh; Kelsy Steffen and Isabel Hass, Guardian Angels CC; Abbie Kromarek and Teya Boyer, Plainview; Avery Wegner, Pender; Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield; Mya Hedstrom and Lorissa Reiman; St. Mary’s. Coaches are Bob Hayes, Ponca; and Maggie Moon, Crofton.