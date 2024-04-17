Certificate of Organization JW Auctions, LLC

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

OF

JW AUCTIONS, LLC

ARTICLE 1

Name

The name of this limited liability company is:

JW Auctions, LLC (the “Company”).

ARTICLE II

Designated Office Address

The Company’s designated office address in Nebraska is 49123 Highway 91, Ericson, NE 68637.

ARTICLE III

Agent For Service

3.1 Office. The office and mailing address of the initial agent for service is 49123 Highway 91, Ericson, NE 68637.

3.2 Agent. The name of the initial agent for service of the Company at this address is Sydney McKay.

The undersigned being the Organizer of the Company, hereby adopts and signs the foregoing Certificate of Organization for the purposes of forming the Company under the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 9 day of April, 2024

Sydney McKay

Organizer

PUBLISH: April 17, 24 & May 1, 2024

ZNEZ