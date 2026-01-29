Celebrating Catholic Schools Week

Catholic Schools Week kicked off Sunday night with the annual Evening With Friends gala at the Elgin KC Hall.

Close to 200 persons attended the event which serves as a major fundraiser for Pope John XXIII Central Catholic Schools.

Both silent and live auctions were held during the event which lasted more than three hours. Unofficial estimates show the school raised close to $80,000.

Other activities during the week included a presentation by DeMoine Adams to both elementary and junior-senior high students.

Wednesday activities include students donating an item for the Veterans Home. On Thursday, students will make appreciation cards for priests and deacons. “Sweets for Seminarians” – Gonzaga House hosts the bake sale in the library at 10 a.m. All proceeds will go towards the Archdiocese Seminarian Fund.

The week will wrap up Friday with Parents Day. Parents will be visiting classrooms and enjoy pastries/coffee in the front hall of the school. At 11:30 a.m., a Living Rosary will be held in the gym, led by the National Honor Society. School will dismiss at noon.