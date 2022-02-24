Cards fly past EPPJ again

O’NEILL — Facing O’Neill St. Mary’s for the second time in as many weeks, the outcome was the same as before as the Cardinals defeated EPPJ 70 to 56.

Facing one of the best boys teams in the area, the Wolfpack never led in the game, dropping just their fifth game of the season.

“We move on,” Coach Michael Becker said about the loss. The Wolfpack’s path to a state tournament won’t involve St. Mary’s as they are a Class D2 school, EPPJ is Class D1.

“I think we learned a little bit about ourselves tonight,” Coach Michael Becker said about the loss. “We have to learn how to create our own energy. We can’t rely on the teammates to do it or the crowd to do it.”

The Cardinals scored the first seven points of the game, then the Wolfpack went on a 13 to seven run to cut the lead to just one point, 14 to 13 with under thirty seconds to play. Sophomore Dylon Lueking had five points in the run and Austin Good came off the bench to sink a trey. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.