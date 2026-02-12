Cardinals snap EPPJ’s winning streak at NVC

NIOBRARA — Two of the best boys basketball teams in Class D2 squared off for a championship Saturday night.

After 32 minutes, the scoreboard said St. Mary’s 63, Wolfpack 47.

The Cardinals’ sharpshooters separated themselves from the Wolfpack with a string of treys in the second half after the Wolfpack had cut the lead to single digits.

Wolfpack Coach Matt Euse said the Wolfpack trailed by just one point with just under five minutes to play in the third quarter, and were poised to make a run.

Then, in the span of four minutes, the Cardinals ripped off 17 unanswered points to take a 50 to 32 lead. Ben Barlow and Logan Brabec each sank two treys and Gage Hedstrom had five points to take control of the game.

The Wolfpack would cut the lead to seven points midway through the final quarter before St. Mary’s put together a seven-point run to bump the lead back to 16 points and hand the Wolfpack their first loss of the season, snapping a 19-game winning streak.

