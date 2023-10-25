Cardinals outlast EPPJ for NVC crown in 5-set thriller

BARTLETT — In a match which could have gone either way, St. Mary’s had to go extra points in the fifth set to defeat the Wolfpack in the championship match of the NVC Volleyball Tournament.

Elgin Public-Pope John won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-20, then dropped the final three sets by the scores of 18-25, 19-25 and 18-20. St. Mary’s went to 5’9” senior Lorissa Reiman and she delivered on the final two points of the match to give the Cardinals their second victory of the season over EPPJ.

“It was a battle and I expected nothing less,” Wolfpack Coach Jordynn Luettel said just moments after the match concluded. “I’m very proud of how our girls played tonight. We came out strong, we didn’t give up and we battled.”

