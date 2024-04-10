Candy Fritz, 73

Funeral Services for Candy Fritz, age 73, of Osmond will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11th at the Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond, NE. Visitation will be from 5-7 Tuesday, April 9th at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Candy passed away April 3, 2024.

Candy was born on July 22, 1950 in Battle Creek, Iowa to Winston D. “Corky” Baumann and Dolores Jablonski. She grew up in Battle Creek, graduating from Battle Creek High School. She enjoyed sports and music, practicing both basketball and piano. After high school she attended Wayne State College, where she met Jim Fritz, originally from Elgin, Nebraska. Candy and Jim were married November 18, 1972 in Denison, Iowa. A few years later they moved to Columbus, Nebraska where Jim worked with his brother Bill at Middle State Mfg. Years later they moved to Osmond and purchased Big John Mfg., where they both worked for the rest of their lives.

Candy was an active Osmond Woman’s Club member, serving as President at the end. She later became a member of P.E.O., and hosted many luncheons in her home to raise money and plan events for the group. With many family members having served, Candy was also a dedicated American Legion Auxiliary.

Candy cared deeply for the Osmond community and believed in supporting local people and businesses. Candy also supported Jim’s lifelong love of both his business and his passion for airplanes, which led them to build their dream home in the country in 2011 with a hangar and a runway for Jim’s planes. Candy and Jim had two sons, Brian James (BJ) in 1977 and Daniel William in 1987.

Candy is survived by her mother Dolores of Phoenix, Arizona; her son Daniel of Osmond; two grandsons, Michael, 13 and Alex, 11 of Osmond; a brother Mark Nimocks and wife Lisa of College Station, Texas; a sister Nancy Nimocks of Houston, Texas; a sister Amy Liles and husband Kevin of Houston, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, her son Brian James, and her father Corky.

Ashburn Funeral Homes in Osmond is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the Pierce P.E.O., BE Chapter to help fund the work they do.