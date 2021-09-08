Burwell hands EPPJ second loss

ELGIN — It is often said a few points separates victory from defeat. That belief could aptly be applied to the August 31 match whereby Elgin Public-Pope John dropped a four-set match to Burwell.

After winning the first set 25 to 23, the Wolfpack dropped the next three 22-25, 21-25 and 23-25.

In set #1, the Wolfpack capitalized late on two Lexi Bode kills to take a 23 to 21 lead. Then, after Burwell knotted the score at 23-all, EPPJ capitalized on a Burwell net serve and a dink by Bode to win the first set.

Burwell and EPPJ were tied at 19-all late in set #2 when the Lady Longhorns put together a six-to-three run to win the second set. Junior Cora Gideon’s kill closed out the set.

Down 22 to 15 in Set #3, the Wolfpack made a late run featuring a monster kill by junior Skyler Meis to close to within three, 24 to 21. Burwell went to Gideon to deliver set point and she did with a kill to close out the set. For complete story turn to this weeks Elgin Review.