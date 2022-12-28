Bulldogs hand EPPJ third loss, 42 to 32

ELGIN — A cold spell cost the Wolfpack boys Monday night as Creighton claimed a 42 to 32 road victory.

Tied at 29-all heading into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs outscored EPPJ 13 to three to hand the Wolfpack their third loss in four games.

Credit the Bulldogs as their defense didn’t allow any Wolfpack player to score more than seven points in the game.

Camryn Pelster led EPPJ with seven points, Paiton Hoefer had six.

EPPJ managed just 10 points over the final two quarters.

The Wolfpack made just 33 percent of their shots in the game (12 of 36). They connected on just eight of 21 two-point shots while making four of 15 shots from three-point range. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.