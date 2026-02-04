Bulah Miller-Hofacker, 96

Mass of Christian Burial for Bulah Miller-Hofacker, age 96, of Neligh, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 5, 2026, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden, Nebraska. Reverend John Norman will be celebrant, with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.

Visitation will be Wednesday (today) from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service.

Bulah died Thursday, January 29, 2026, at Accura Healthcare in Neligh.

*****

Bulah Mae Johnson was born on December 29, 1929, to August (Vern) and Grace Tierney Johnson southeast of Elgin, Nebraska.

As a little girl, they moved to a farm south of Oakdale. She attended District 127 and graduated from Oakdale High School in 1947. Bulah then attended Norfolk Junior College.

Bulah worked at First National Bank of Neligh until she married Richard Miller at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh on August 16, 1954. They lived at Ewing for a short time until they moved to a farm south of Oakdale.

Bulah was a homemaker, gardener, and enjoyed sewing. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Altar Society, the Farmerette Extension Club, and the Cedar Creek Club. She was a member of St. Boniface Church in Elgin.

After the death of Richard in 1983, she moved to Tilden and worked at the Tilden Citizen. On July 6, 1990, Bulah married Robert Hofacker at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. The couple resided in Elgin. Together the enjoyed pulling the camper to country music festivals and traveling throughout the Midwest for 25 years. Following Bob’s death in 2016, Bulah continued to reside in Elgin until April 2021. She moved to The Willows Assisted Living in Neligh where she continued sewing, making beautiful quilts, playing cards, doing crafts, and visiting with friends.

Bulah is survived by her son, David (Ruth) Miller of Oakdale; daughter, Teresa (Tom) Schwarting of Elkhorn, NE; stepdaughter, Shirley Thorberg of Elgin; stepson, Kenneth (Janet) Hofacker of Naperville, IL; grandchildren, Jill (Andy) Follmer of Omaha, Michael Miller (fiancé Montana Hill) of Tilden and Allen Miller of Tilden; step-grandchildren, Aaron (Kendra) Thorberg of Mullen, NE, Brock (Kristin) Thorberg of Ceresco, Megan (Josh) Biller of Evergreen, CO, Jonathan (Patricia) Hofacker and Brent (Katie) Hofacker of Chicago, IL; three great-grandchildren, Greyson, Charlee, and Sloane Follmer of Omaha; step-great-grandchildren, Owen and Emerson Thorberg of Mullen, Conrad and Quinn Biller of Evergreen, CO, Tinley Thorberg of Ceresco, and Milo Hofacker of Chicago, IL; sister, Norma Lautenschlager of Stanton; sisters-in-law, Micky Miller of Omaha and Becky Johnson, Norfolk; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by both husbands; her parents; brothers, Wayne (Joy) Johnson, Marvin Johnson, and Doug Johnson; sister, Betty (Bob) Fullerton; brothers-in-law, John (Marguerite) Miller and Joe Miller; sister-in-law, Thelma (Bennie) Brandt; and step-son-in-law, Martin Thorberg.