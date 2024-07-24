Building permit for Elgin Livestock Sales approved

Some meetings take in excess of an hour, sometimes two, depending on what’s on the agenda.

Then there are those meetings which are over as quickly as they began.

It took just six minutes for the Elgin City Council to meet and adjourn last Wednesday, June 17.

All four members of the council were present as was Mayor Mike Schmitt. They gathered to act on a building permit application submitted by Ted Baum for Elgin Livestock Sales, Inc. seeking to expand their operation to the south of the sale barn.

The council approved the request on a 4-0 vote then adjourned the meeting.