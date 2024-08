Blake and Max Henn both played for the O’Neill Irish Senior Legion Team this year. The team finished up their season at the Class B Area 5 District tournament in West Point on Sunday. This season marks Blake’s last year of organized baseball. As for Max, he also played pony league, wrapping up the season in the Quad County Pony All-Star game played at Plainview recently. Marty Henn and Brett Arehart were coaches for the west team.