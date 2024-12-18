Bringing yuletide cheer just part of Young N’ Lively club as it turns 50

By: Jane Schuchardt

Editor’s Note: This continues a series of articles celebrating pride in our town and its surroundings shown through the experience of residents and organizations.

On February 13, 1975, Nancy Shavlik, Bartlett, tapped the gavel as the first president of Elgin’s Young-N-Lively service and social organization.

About the name, Shavlik said, “Now that was a big debate at the time. What do we do when we get old, some asked. We decided to talk about that later.”

Later is now, a half century next February to be exact. While none of the original 12 members are members currently, discussions are underway to determine how this milestone anniversary might best be celebrated in the new year. In the meantime, take note of all Young-N-Lively accomplishes for Elgin.

Jane Niewohner, 2024 president, Elgin, said, “We don’t do it for ourselves. We want to give back to the community.”

