Boys fourth, girls fifth at Neligh-Oakdale Invite

NELIGH — Winds change.

On a day that will long be noted for a 65 degree difference between the high and low for the day, the Wolfpack boys and girls track teams found success at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite.

The day began chilly, then the sun came out in the afternoon and the temperature rose above 80 degrees before a cold front blew in from the northwest ushering in a drop in temperatures and increase in wind gusts.

During the span of six hours, notable individual efforts (multiple medals) were:

• Skyler Meis — She placed third in both the long jump and triple jump

• Ashlynne Charf — Placed first in the 200 meter dash and second in the 100 meter dash

• Taylynne Charf — Placed sixth in the 100 meter dash; fourth in the 200 meter dash

• Kaitey Schumacher — The freshman placed third in the 800 meter run and fifth in the 400 meter dash

To read the full story, turn to this weeks Elgin Review.