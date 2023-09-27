Borer leads CC runners at Tom Dickey Invite

Once again, Wolfpack runners laced up their running shoes and competed in cross country action last week.

On Friday afternoon they were among the many schools who participated in the Tom Dickey Invitational held at the Albion Country Club.

Coach Tiffany Moser’s group of runners didn’t bring home any medals, but again showed signs of better days ahead.

In the girls division, Wisner-Pilger senior Alea Rasmussen won with a time of 21:03.20. Jovie Borer finished 20th with a time of 25:22.60. Right behind her was Wolfpack freshman Samantha Stuhr who came in with a time of 25:28.70. Emma Kinney placed 35th with a time of 28:12.00.

In the boys division, sophomore Micah Cuevas of Boone Central won the 5K race with a time of 17:33.20, more than seven seconds ahead of second place runner Tristan McLeoud of Elkhorn Valley.

Wolfpack runner Isaac Hemenway clocked in at 22:47.50 to place 47th.

Next up for the EPPJ cross country team is the Battle Creek Invite on Friday, Sept. 29.