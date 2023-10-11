Bode’s 13 ace serves lift EPPJ past N-V

VERDIGRE — Playing their third match in less than 24 hours, Elgin Public-Pope John made quick work of Niobrara-Verdigre.

The Cougars had no answers against the Wolfpack as EPPJ claimed their 20th victory of the season.

No statistic was more telling than serving. Behind junior Sara Bode’s 13 ace serves, the Wolfpack finished with 15 in the match.

Bode’s pin-pointing serving included 20 points in a row in the second. By the time she was done, EPPJ had turned an early deficit into a 21 to 2 advantage.

For match details and individual stats, see Wolfpack Sports on page 6 of this week’s Elgin Review.