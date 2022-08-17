Bloodmobile to be in Elgin on August 24

The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in Elgin on Wednesday, August 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the KC Hall. For an appointment, contact Kyle Jensen at (402) 910-0681, Darline Warner at (402) 843-8889 or visit the website www.redcrossblood.org and enter the keyword Elgin Community.

Donors are encouraged to bring their donor card or a photo ID. Note: Eat breakfast/lunch & drink plenty of water prior to donating blood.

Assisting with the bloodmobile will be students from Pope John Junior-Senior High School.