Bloodmobile coming to Elgin on August 25

The date for the next Red Cross Bloodmobile in Elgin has been announced.

The bloodmobile will be in Elgin on Wednesday, August 25.

To be held at the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall, bloodmobile hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsor for this event is Elgin Public Schools.

To make an appointment, contact Niki Moore at (402) 981-7076 or visit the website redcrossblood.org and enter the keyword ElginCommunity.

Donors are reminded to bring their donor card or