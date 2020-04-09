Bloodmobile coming to Elgin April 15

The American Red Cross is returning to Elgin next week.

The Elgin Public High School Scholarship Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, April 15, at the Knights of Columbus Hall. The bloodmobile will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Kyle Jensen, Donor Recruitment Account Manager for American Red Cross Blood Services, the goal for the bloodmobile is to collect 62 units.

He said there will be whole blood and power red donations. (power red blood types O-, O, A- and B-). The Red Cross will provide snacks, juices and bottled water.

Depending on schedule, he said staff might say no walk-ins the last 15 minutes and no scheduled donors 5 minutes after the drive.

Addressing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, Jensen said the following safety precautions are being taken:

• Collection staff members are checking their temperatures before coming to the drive.

• Checking donors and volunteers temperatures before starting the process to check in. Also, hand sanitizer will be provided for everyone to use.

• Volunteers and collection staff members will be required to wear masks.

• Social distancing will be observed. Donors are encouraged to make appointments so there wouldn’t be 10 walk ins at the same time which wouldn’t help with social distancing.

• Wiping down items with sani-wipes between donors.

For an appointment, please call Elgin High School at (402) 843-2455.