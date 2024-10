The Red Cross Bloodmobile is again coming to Elgin!

The bloodmobile will be in Elgin on Wednesday, October 16 at the Elgin KC Hall.

Hours for the bloodmobile will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The visit is being hosted by Pope John XXIII Central Catholic Schools. To make an appointment, contact Kyle Jensen at (402) 910-0681 or contact PJCC (402) 843-5325.