Blecher, Veik place seventh Saturday at Howells-Dodge Invite

HOWELLS — Four of the five Wolfpack boys wrestlers came away with victories Saturday, competing at the Howells-Dodge Invite.

Some of the best teams from across Northeast Nebraska were in Howells for the start of the season and Wolfpack wrestlers more than held their own.

Sophomore Justice Blecher and junior Landyn Veik placed seventh in their respective weight classes.

Blecher recorded pins over Summerland’s Jacob Schlect and Cedar Bluffs’ Leonardo Hernandez Ladezma in early round action. Then in the seventh place match, Blecher recorded his third pin of the day, this time over Andrew Hernandez.

Veik split his first four matches. Then, in the seventh place match, he got his first pin of the season, in 4:13, over Wakefield’s Ruben Vega.

