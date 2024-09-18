Betty Moser, 91

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2024, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin with Rev. Frank Baumert officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday (tonight) at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be designated to Live On Nebraska, a cause near and dear to their hearts.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Betty Lou Moser, daughter of William R. and Elsie L. (Short) Arehart, was born February 11, 1933 at Elgin, NE. She attended school at District 55 for seven years and graduated from Elgin High School in 1950. She attended Nebraska State Teachers College at Wayne, NE for a year to receive her teaching certificate and then taught at rural schools for four years.

On September 13, 1954, Betty was united in marriage to Paul Frank Moser at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. The couple made their home on a farm northwest of Elgin where they were blessed with eight children: Robert, Phyllis, Douglas, Karen, Mark, Judith, Jeff and Craig.

Betty was a member of St. Boniface Church and served as a president of the Altar Society. She also served as president of the Elgin VFW Auxiliary and was a member of the Scattered Neighbors Extension Club and The Betty Club. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and her beloved dogs. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty is survived by six children: Bob (Linda) Moser of Elgin; Phyllis Byrd of Omaha; Doug (Michele) Moser of Norfolk; Mark Moser of Omaha, NE; Jeff (Sandi) Moser of Burnsville, MN; Craig (Denise) Moser of Papillion; 14 grandchildren: Greg Moser, Lauren Borer, Kevin Moser, Matt Henery, Marty Henery, Jay Byrd, Jordan Moser, Paul Moser, Evie Ramirez, Sarah Greitens, Maddy Toepfer, Tessa Moser, Harrison Moser, and Paige Mallory; numerous great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Paul in 1990; two daughters: Karen Greitens and Judy Moser; granddaughter Mikaela Moser; son-in-law John Byrd; great-granddaughter Faith Moser; five siblings: Wilfred (Evelyn) Arehart, Marge (Ivan) Kloepper, Dorothy (Les) Anderson, Irene (Bob) Lamer, and Bill (Lee, Linda) Arehart; seven siblings-in-law: Ray (Verena) Moser, Alvin (Irene) Moser, Malinda (Fred) Bode, Genny (Nick) Henn, Aggie (Leonard) Starman, Clara (Reuben) Jensen, and Rose (Lawrence) Salber.