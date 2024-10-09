Bernadine A. Hoefer, 95

Bernadine Ann (Kuhlman) Hoefer, 95, joined her beloved husband, Vern, eternally in heaven. After a valiant fight against cancer, Bernadine passed away in her sleep on Sunday, October 6, 2024 at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2024, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE with Fr. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the church with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Elgin Rescue Squad or Petersburg Fire Department.

Bernadine was born on October 20, 1928, on the family farm, just east of Petersburg, NE. She was the oldest child of Bernard “Ben” & Ann (Wellman) Kuhlman. Bernadine was baptized and married at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. She attended St. John Berchman school in Raeville through 8th Grade where she was confirmed. Bernadine graduated high school in 1946 from St. John the Baptist Catholic school in Petersburg.

She enjoyed many weekends socializing and dancing at the famous Raeville Hall dances. It was there that she met a young man who caught her eye and made her laugh. The courtship between Bernadine and Vern began. Some of her most treasured memories are when Vern would bring her ice cream, and they would sit together on her front porch.

On May 4, 1948, she married the love of her life, LaVerne “Vern” Hoefer. Vern and Bernadine made a life for themselves through farming and raising livestock. During the dry years they had a food truck that they sold lunches at auctions out of – selling and making up to 20 pies at a time. They had residences in both rural Petersburg and Elgin, NE. Bernadine and Vern were members of Saint Bonaventure Church of Raeville for most of their married life. They had six children together. Bernadine was the heart of their home and took great pride in raising their children and embraced life on the farm. In her early years, she was an active member of Raeville Christian Mothers and ABC extension club. She lived a life dedicated to being a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and a dear friend to so many.

Bernadine and Vern loved to travel. Their travel adventures included France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Italy, Germany, Canada, Mexico, and extensive travel of the lower 48 states. When they were not traveling around the world, they enjoyed going to auctions together. It was common for these two love birds to stop for ice cream together on their way home from collecting many auction “treasures.” It should be noted that Dairy Queen has lost a loyal customer as her favorite treat was their Peach Blizzard.

Bernadine enjoyed spending time with her family– especially her grandchildren. She loved shopping, baking, sharing recipes, reading novels, talking on the phone, helping friends and neighbors, and entertaining in her home. Time spent at Bernadine and Vern’s house was filled with homemade desserts, good conversation, and a cup of coffee (which Bernadine might offer some of her favorite butterscotch liquor in). Her favorite thing to do with friends and family was to play cards and make up her own rules to the games– some of which she shared with her grandchildren. Somehow, she was always right, especially when it came to cards. Bernadine’s stubbornness was something she was both loved and cursed for.

She and Vern leave behind a legacy of many auction treasures that their family does not know what to do with… It appears that even from her grave, she can set her own rules. Afterall, she was able to get Bob and Rick to stop harvesting in order to plan and attend her funeral. Her spunk and sass will always be remembered.

We are so grateful for her strength, unfailing love, and devotion to her family. Her love for her family made us who we are. She was the heart and soul of our family.

One of Bernadine’s last wishes, found in her funeral notes, requested that we celebrate her life. Please do not mourn for her loss, but instead, remember her for a long life that was well lived. Please join us in raising your glass of Buttershots or wine in memory of her.

We wish to thank the staff at Cloverlodge Care Center for their excellent care in Bernadine’s final days.

Bernadine is survived by five sons: Fred Hoefer of Lindsay, NE; Dean (Sandi) Hoefer of Columbus, NE; Rick (Val) Hoefer of Petersburg, NE; Tom (Kathy) Hoefer of Wahoo, NE; and Bob (Jaci) Hoefer of Elgin, NE; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; two sisters: Mary Ann (Norm) Mack of Tempe, AZ and Pat Stehly of Lincoln, NE; sister-in-law: Lucille Kuhlman of Petersburg, NE; along with many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband: LaVerne; infant daughter: Carol; grandson: Mark; daughter-in-law: Karla; daughter-in-law: Pat; her parents: Ben Kuhlman and Ann Wellman; parents in-law: Linus Hoefer and Anna Rueth; brother and sister-in-law: Delmont (Mary Ann) Hoefer; brother: Bernard Kuhlman; step-father: Ernest Velder; and many four-legged friends.