Benefit for Janna Schrunk

A benefit for rural Elgin resident Janna Schrunk will be held this Saturday, March 8, at the Elgin KC Hall.

Free will donations will be accepted during an evening which will feature a meal and a silent auction.

The meal will consist of pulled pork sandwiches. Take out will be available that evening AND the KC’s will have the bar open.

As part of the evening’s festivities, there will be items to bid on as part of a silent auction.

The meal will be served from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Janna is currently going through treatments twice a week for multiple myeloma.

In April or May she will be going to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha to have a stem cell transplant.

After she returns home, she will be off work for a number of weeks while she recovers.

The public is invited!