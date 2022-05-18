Behnk presented Nester Sl Award

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney recog-nized seven May graduates, including Elgin’s Lydia Behnk, with the Mary Jane and William R. Nester Student Leadership Award. Established by former UNK Chancellor William R. Nester and his wife Mary Jane, the award honors outstanding seniors who have excelled academically and demonstrated exemplary service, character and leadership during their UNK undergraduate careers.

Behnk graduated Friday with a degree in business, marketing and information technology education. She will teach 7-12 business classes at Aurora Public Schools and lead an experiential learning program that connects students with local businesses. She served as president of the Honors Student Advisory Board and Secondary Educators’ Club, and she was a member of the American Democracy Project, Undergraduate Research Fellows, Christian Student Fellowship, UNK Leads, Circle K International and Phi Eta Sigma and Mortar Board honor societies. She also presented research at the Western Social Science Association annual conference and led a voter registration drive on campus.

Her honors include the UNK dean’s list, National Business Education Association Award of Merit (2022), College of Business and Technology Outstanding Graduate of the Year (2022), Nebraska State Business Education Association Student Teacher of the Year nominee (2022), UNK Student Teacher of the Year nominee (2022) and College of Business and Technology commencement gonfalonier.