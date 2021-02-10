Beckman wins sub-district title, to wrestle Sat. for State Berth

DONIPHAN — One Wolfpack wrestler will compete Saturday for a berth at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships.

Carter Beckman, earned that right by winning his weight division at the NSAA Class D Sub-District 2B competition held Saturday at Doniphan.

Beckman (28-7) won the 113-pound weight division. In the first place match, Beckman went into the third period before pinning Red Cloud/Blue Hill wrestler Aiden Piel in 5:14. The top four wrestlers in each division qualified for district tournaments to be held this Saturday at Elkhorn Valley High School in Tilden