Beckman takes second Friday at CV invite

GREELEY — Friday marked the last regular wrestling tournament of the season for the Wolfpack as they competed at the Central Valley Invite.

With postseason to begin this Friday with sub-district action at Doniphan/Trumbull High School (see separate story), Wolfpack wrestlers were tasked with one last chance to show their mettle.

Sophomore Carter Beckman was the only Wolfpack wrestler to place at the tournament, finishing second in the 113-pound division. Beckman’s first action came in the semi-final round and he made quick work of Cody Booth, pinning the Neligh-Oakdale wrestler in 2:48. To get all the details check out this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.