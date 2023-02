Wolfpack wrestlers will be seeking to earn a trip to the state wrestling tournament when they take to the mats this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11.

The Wolfpack will be competing in the District D-1 Wrestling Tournament to be held at Pender High School.

First round action will begin Friday at 3 p.m. Three mats will be used. Saturday action is set to get underway at 10 a.m.